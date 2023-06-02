Lee County lifts three-month burn ban, will monitor conditions

Lee County’s nearly three-month long burn ban has been lifted.

Recent rainfall and anticipated additional precipitation led the county to not renew the March 10-effective ban. The county coordinated with the Lee County Fire Chiefs’ Association and the Florida Forest Service, both of which support the expiration of the burn ban.

Officials still encourage residents who need to burn to do so responsibly and follow rules for burning. Information is available from the Florida Forest Service at https://www.fdacs.gov/content/download/4743/file/know_the_law.pdf.

Residents of municipalities should also check their city’s website in case more restrictive rules exist.

County officials will continue to monitor conditions.

