Bill to exempt minor league ball players from Florida's minimum wage now before DeSantis

A bill that would exempt minor-league baseball players such as those on the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels from the state’s voter-approved minimum wage was delivered Monday to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The proposal (SB 892) would incorporate into the state minimum-wage law a carve-out for minor-league baseball players that is in the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

Before the House passed the bill last month, sponsor Brad Yeager, R-New Port Richey, warned that without the change, teams could limit access to training facilities or pull players from games to ensure they don’t exceed weekly work-hour limits.

“These players need that visibility. They need that opportunity to play and practice to make it to the next level,” Yeager said.

But Democrats argued the bill would support “billionaire” major-league team owners. “Many of the baseball players you all have the joy of watching play, this is their way out of poverty,” Rep. Susan Valdes, D-Tampa, said during a debate. “We have baseball players from Venezuela, Cuba, Nicaragua, Mexico, and we sit there and watch these young men play ball, and this is their way of helping their families back in their countries.”

The federal act includes several minimum-wage exemptions, such as for baseball players, casual babysitters, some seasonal amusement workers and border patrol agents.

It requires baseball players to receive an in-season weekly salary equal to the minimum wage for a 40-hour work week.

When Congress amended the federal law in 2018, the minor-league minimum was put at $290 a week -- the equivalent of $7.25 an hour -- without overtime eligibility.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour. Florida voters in 2020 backed a constitutional amendment that increases the minimum wage $1 a year until reaching $15 on Sept. 30, 2026. The Florida minimum wage is now $11 an hour and will go to $12 on Sept. 30.