Naples representative Passidomo net worth nears $11.77 million

Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, reported this week that she had a net worth of nearly $11.77 million as of the end of 2022, a slight increase from the year before.

Passidomo filed an annual financial-disclosure report that showed a net worth of $11,767,748 as of Dec. 31.

State lawmakers and other officials face a July 1 deadline for filing the reports, which include information such as assets, liabilities and income.

Passidomo, an attorney, listed assets including a $4 million home in Naples and about $6.45 million in investment, brokerage and retirement accounts.

Her reported net worth at the end of 2021 was $11,733, 534.

Also this week, Sen. Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican who is slated to succeed Passidomo as Senate president after the 2024 elections, reported a net worth of $2,294,307 as of the end of 2022.