Public meeting set for proposed Pine Island Road vision plan

The Florida Department of Transportation will host in-person and virtual public meetings for the SR 78 (Pine Island Road) Proposed Corridor Vision Plan in Lee County.

Based on input gathered during earlier phases of this project, FDOT has created a proposed Corridor Vision Plan for SR 78 (Pine Island Road). The proposed plan outlines goals and potential strategies to guide transportation and land use decisions by the City of Cape Coral, Lee County, and Lee County MPO over the next 50 years.

The purpose of this public meeting is to solicit feedback regarding the Proposed Corridor Vision Plan to help determine if the current plan reflects community desires.

You can participate in the SR 78 (Pine Island Road) Proposed Corridor Vision Plan Public Meeting live online or in-person. The same materials will be displayed at both the online and in-person events and will also be posted by June 15 on the project website at https://www.swflroads.com/project/442083-1.

In-Person Option: The in-person open house is scheduled from 5 – 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at Cape Coral Technical College, 360 Santa Barbara Boulevard N., Cape Coral, 33993.

Virtual Option: The virtual event is scheduled for Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. Please register to attend at https://bit.ly/41giOhj. The live event can also be accessed online through the project website at https://www.swflroads.com/project/442083-1. Once registered, attendees will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting online. Please review the meeting materials online through the project website prior to this event.

Those interested can view the materials online at https://www.swflroads.com/project/442083-1.

Comments can be provided through the project website. After reviewing the public meeting materials and/or participating, you may submit comments in three different ways: 1) on the project website; 2) by emailing the FDOT Project Manager, Tanya Merkle, at tanya.merkle@dot.state.fl.us; or 3) mailing comments to Tanya Merkle, Manatee Operations Center, 14000 SR 64, Bradenton, FL 34212. While comments about the project are accepted at any time, please note that comments must be received or postmarked by July 10, 2023, to be included in the project record.

A summary of the meeting comments and responses will be available on the website approximately 30 days after the comment period close.

