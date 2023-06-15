New $90M Big Carlos Pass Bridge project starts with groundbreaking

Ground was broken Thursday on the new $90.8 million fixed span Big Carlos Bridge with an expected completion date by mid-to-late 2026.

The bridge replacement project got its start in 2017 with a Lee County Department of Transportation Development & Environment Study to evaluate alternatives for bridge improvements or replacement.

In late 2018, the Lee Board of County Commissioners approved a fixed span bridge on the Gulf side of the existing bridge as the preferred alternative. In October 2021, the Florida Department of Transportation granted location and design concept acceptance for the project which connects the south end of Fort Myers Beach on Estero Boulevard from Estrellita Drive to the Lovers Key State Park entrance.

Construction on new Big Carlos Pass bridge begins

The construction contract with Superior Construction Co. Southeast LLC includes:



A new fixed span bridge with a 60-foot navigation clearance over Big Carlos Pass with a lifespan of 75 years;

A fishing pier;

Pedestrian/bicycle-friendly features.

The new bridge will be constructed on the Gulf side of the existing bridge; motorists will continue to have access to the old bridge throughout construction.

Andrea Melendez/WGCU / A model of what the bridge will look like. A groundbreaking for the Big Carlos Pass Bridge was held Thursday morning, June 15, 2023, by a few of the Lee County Commissioners. This is a 90 million dollar project and will be built alongside of the current bridge. Ray Sandelli, District 3, led the event.

When completed, it will include one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a 6-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard and a 10-foot shared use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard.

The project also includes relocation of existing infrastructure for Lee County Utilities and Bonita Springs Utilities.

