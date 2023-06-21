Boil water alert issued for residents in part of Bonita Springs

A boil water alert has been issued for residents in a section of Bonita Springs off Old 41.

Bonita Springs Utilities said customers in the areas listed below are affected by the alert: 25249, 25307, 25311, 25361, 25452, 25481, 25555, 25581, 25623, 25665, 25831 Paradise Road, Westside Lane, Corzine Road, Jefnik Lane, Tigris Lane, Marlin Lane, Pepe Lane, Tarrah Lane, Fenner Circle, Carney Circle, Morningside Lane

In order to repair a water line break, it was necessary to close valves in the water distribution system in this area today (Wednesday). Water was shut down, resulting in a loss of pressure below 20 psi.

Therefore, this notice is written as a “precautionary boil water notice” advising that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.

This precautionary boil water notice will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. You will receive another notice to that effect.

If you have any questions, please contact Andy Koebel, Director of Operations, Bonita Springs Utilities, Inc. at (239) 992-0711.

