Federal courthouse in Tallahassee renamed after state's first Black Supreme Court judge

Tallahassee’s federal courthouse has been renamed to honor the state’s first Black supreme court justice, Joseph Woodrow Hatchett.

The Florida A&M University graduate was the first Black justice to sit on the state supreme court and later was the first black person to serve on a federal court of appeals.

Former Congressman Al Lawson was behind the push to rename the courthouse to honor Hatchett on the House floor last year.

“We are talking about an individual that gave his career in public service to protect people’s rights, to stand up for those who are less fortunate," said Lawson. "A person that cared not because of the color of an individual but because of the individual themselves.”

The naming ceremony for the Joseph Woodrow Hatchett U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building was held on June 30.

“Judge Hatchett was a role model for both the bench and the bar, a patriot who served the public with honor, humility, and integrity,” said Chief Judge William H. Pryor, Jr., of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. “Throughout his career, he was a trailblazer. Our court and nation owe him a debt of gratitude.”

The courthouse is located at 111 North Adams Street. The building now is affixed with Hatchett’s name along with a sculpture of him.

He died in April 2021. He was 88.

About Judge Hatchett: