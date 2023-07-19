Free class planned Aug. 2 on property assessments, collections and disputes process

The public is invited to join Lee County’s Clerk and Comptroller Kevin Karnes, Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell and Tax Collector Noelle Branning for a comprehensive presentation on the property assessment, collection and dispute process.

The class will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 2-3 p.m. at the Estero Recreation Center, at 9200 Corkscrew Palms Boulevard in Estero.

During the presentation, all three officials will thoroughly explain their portion of the process to attendees:



The Property Appraiser will discuss how property value is assessed;

the Tax Collector will review the tax collection process for the property;

the Lee Clerk will explain how you can contest your property assessments as well as help safeguard your property with a free fraud alert service.

Immediately following the presentations, there will be a question-and-answer session. This is an opportunity for attendees to ask the presenters any questions they may have about the property assessment, collection and dispute process.

The class is free, but registration is required. To register for the event or view upcoming seminars, please visit www.leeclerk.org/seminar.

Legal advice will not be provided at the seminar. The Clerk cannot address any specific case or VAB-related decision or outcome. For legal inquiries, property owners may speak with an attorney.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.