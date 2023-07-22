Main break prompts boil water notice in section of Punta Gorda

A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for Tripoli Boulevard from Monaco Drive to the dead end near Paola Drive in Punta Gorda.

City officials said a main break at Tripoli and St. Florent Court necessitated the precautionary notice.

As a precaution, for food or beverages that you wash or mix with water and for all water consumed directly:

File / WGCU

Boil water for at least one (1) minute after it reaches a rolling boil, use bottled water, or disinfect water by putting 8 drops (1/4 teaspoon) of Unscented Bleach in each gallon of water (you MUST let it stand for 30 minutes).

General Instructions:

Shut off and don’t use water spigots with special filters on kitchen sink or refrigerator.

Ice makers with a piped water source should be turned off until the boil notice is lifted. Discard any ice made during or just after the boil notification. Use bagged ice instead.

Alternative water sources – boiled/bottled/disinfected - should be used for:

Coffee Machines Food Preparation Dental Care/Cleaning Hand washing multi-use utensils, glasses, or tableware in the sink by the wash, rinse, sanitize method is acceptable. To sanitize, pour boiling water over dishes after rinsing, or pour water mixed with unscented bleach (1 ½ teaspoons per gallon of water) over dishes. Using the dishwasher is fine if using the HOT rinse. Wash countertops and food equipment with the sanitize method listed above. Showering is allowed – recommended over bathing. Avoid consuming any water.



Information is available at the City of Punta Gorda Utilities Department (941) 639-2057.

