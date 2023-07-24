Lee County Manatee Park fishing pier closing temporarily for repairs

The fishing pier along the Orange River at Manatee Park, 10901 Palm Beach Blvd., Fort Myers, will close temporarily beginning July 31 for scheduled maintenance.

The reopening date will be announced at www.leeparks.org/manateepark and on Lee County Parks & Recreation social media.

The rest of the park, including the playgrounds, walking trails, public kayak launch, gift shop and kayak rentals, will remain open and available to the public.

For other fishing opportunities, check out Lee County Parks & Recreation’s Hurricane Ian Progress Map to verify which county parks and beaches are open.

