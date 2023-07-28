Disinfection change for Lehigh Acres water could be noticeable

Beginning Tuesday, August 1, the Florida Governmental Utility Authority (FGUA) will be conducting system flushing and temporarily change the disinfection process for the drinking water supply in the Lehigh Acres service area.

The FGUA conducts system flushing as part of its prudent utility practice. Flushing will remove sediment from the system that has been in the pipes for some time. Sediment left in the pipes has led to odor and discoloration in some communities, which occurs as chlorine that is used to treat the water subsides.

When the FGUA temporarily changes the disinfection process, the water will be disinfected with free chlorine rather than combined chlorine/ammonia (chloramines).

This conversion to free chlorine (which is a stronger, faster-acting disinfectant) from chloramines (which is a longer-lasting disinfectant) allows the FGUA to perform a water distribution system purge as recommended by the Department of Environmental Protection for water utilities using chloramines as their primary disinfectant.

This temporary change in disinfection is expected to end Monday, August 21.

This process will not cause adverse health effects.

However, during this period, customers may notice some discoloration and or cloudiness in their potable water, they may also find air pockets in the system. The discoloration and air are harmless. Customers may want to run water through the tap until it runs clear if this should happen.

Some areas may also experience a temporary fluctuation in water pressure or slight increase in the taste and odor of chlorine.

Customers who use tap water for kidney dialysis at home should properly monitor their process for complete neutralization of disinfectant residual and should contact their doctor for more information.

Customer should call the FGUA at (239) 368-1615 with any questions or visit the FGUA website at www.FGUA.com for additional information on this process.

