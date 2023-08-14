Four Southwest Florida communities get a share of planning projects funding

Several Southwest Florida communities will get $215,000 out of $1.2 million awarded by FloridaCommerce community planning projects.

The funds, awarded via the Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant Program, program administered by FloridaCommerce, provides funding for counties, cities and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, protect environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning.

These awards build upon nearly $1.5 million to assist with community planning projects , awarded last year and a total of more than $4.7 million awarded to over 90 Florida communities through the program since 2019.

Funding will be awarded to the following Soutwest Florida communities through the CPTA grant program:

DeSoto County ($30,000) – to complete a review of existing economic development documents, facilitate public transportation, outreach and engagement with residents, perform a comprehensive inventory of its assets, and prepare an action-oriented economic development strategy.

Southwest Florida Regional Council ($75,000) – to develop a Master Plan to assist the shrimp industry with disaster recovery and resiliency from Hurricane Ian.

City of Sebring ($35,000) – to develop and Evaluation and Appraisal Report (EAR) consistent with Section 163.3177, Florida Statutes including SB1604. The EAR will include updated data and analysis required for each element of the Comprehensive Plan. The EAR will also include documentation of community visioning and identify needed amendments to the Comprehensive Plan for the 2040 planning horizon.

City of North Port ($75,000) – to create a master plan for the City of North Port's Gateway Activity Center, a targeted major employment center, and to identify best land uses for the center and integrate those uses with effective stormwater solutions, allowing the area to become both a commercial and environmental asset for the City.

