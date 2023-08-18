Music in the air could be the future for the Lee Civic Center

A survey released Thursday night shows an amphitheater is the top choice of respondents for the future of the Lee Civic Center.

Lee County officials released results of the months-long survey at a meeting in North Fort Myers Thursday night. About 4,200 people responded to the survey, according to the county, and more than 2,500 ranked amphitheater as the most important need for the site. That was the top vote-getter among a variety of possible uses for the property.

The civic center site covers 100 acres on the northwest corner of state roads 78 and 31. The huge civic center building is in need of repairs.

The grounds are the site of the Southwest Florida Lee County Fair and a variety of 4-H activities.

Mike Walcher / WGCU Lee County residents listen to information about possible plans for the Lee Civic Center at a meeting Thursday.

About 70 people turned out at the meeting at the North Fort Myers Recreation Center, and Brad Maloney of the group Charity Pros was one of them.

Maloney talked with people about building an 18,000-seat amphitheater, with 8,000 seats under cover. He said it would cost about $25 million, and that his group would be willing to partner with Lee County on such a project. He said amphitheaters are proving successful in Tampa and West Palm Beach.

"We think it can be done and it can be profitable," Maloney said. "In turn that brings dollars into the local community. And our portion gives back to local charities."

The survey finds that after an outdoor music venue, hiking and bike trails are popular choices to make the civic center site more attractive and usable.

Last spring Lee County said it could cost $15 million to repair and modernize the big civic center building. On Thursday Lee Parks Director Mack Young would not confirm that as a set cost. He said the county would have to do more work to come up with a final cost to fix up the large building. Young also added that the county is committed to supporting 4-H activities on the grounds, and putting on the fair next winter. That will be the 100th anniversary of the county fair.

Debbie Ballard of North Fort Myers said it's vital for the county to fix up the civic center, and continue to provide a location for 4-H.

"We are the north part of the county, and we're the red-headed stepchild," Ballard said. "We don't always get the attention. We need the civic center to be nice, not neglected. And we are kind of the final frontier for rural activities and lifestyle in this county."

Lee County said commissioners likely will take up the future of the civic center at a workshop, probably in the fall.

Mike Walcher is an Assistant Professor in Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. He also works part-time as a reporter and content editor at WGCU News. He can reached at: mwalcher@fgcu.edu