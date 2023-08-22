Collier hears arguments for Bill of Rights sanctuary county ordinance

Collier County Commissioner Chris Hall proposed an ordinance establishing Collier County as a Bill of Rights Sanctuary County at a Board of Commissioners meeting August 22. A similar proposal failed in 2021, but Hall and others brought it back this year.

The proposed ordinance reads: “Collier County has the right to be free from the commanding hand of the federal government and has the right to refuse to cooperate with federal government officials in response to unconstitutional federal government measures and to proclaim a ‘Bill of Rights’ sanctuary.”

Commissioner Hall explained that this was a campaign promise.

“I’m bringing this ordinance forward again for the second time. And I realize, it’s a campaign promise of mine. And what made me run for this office was, I got mad during Covid when I saw all of the injustices brought to the people by the federal government, or by three-letter agencies that didn’t even have legislative authority,” he said.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk spoke in favor of the ordinance.

Susan Cone of Naples was one of the citizens who spoke against it.

“The big question is, who will decide if a federal law is unconstitutional? That’s the role of the courts. Not the county commission; not the sheriff,” she said.

More than 50 citizens made public comments both for and against the ordinance.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

