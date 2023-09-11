Naples 'Proud Boy' who vanished prior to Jan. 6 case sentencing still being sought by FBI

The FBI confirmed Monday that a nationwide search remains in effect for Christopher John Worrell, a Naples man and a member of the Proud Boys extremist group, who disappeared in August, days before his sentencing in the U.S. Capitol riot case, where prosecutors are seeking more than a decade in prison.

"We are still actively searching for Christopher Worrell," Andrea Aprea, from the FBI Tampa- Public Affairs office, said. "We appreciate the public’s attention to this case and continue to encourage those with information to come forward."

Worrell was found guilty in May of multiple charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol breach. A member of the 'Proud Boys' extremist group, Worrell disappeared days before his sentencing in the case, according to a warrant made public.

His sentencing was cancelled and will be rescheduled while federal authorities are looking for him.

Worrell was found guilty of spraying pepper spray gel on police officers, as part of the mob storming the Capitol as Congress was certifying Joe Biden’s presidential victory on Jan. 6, 2021. Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to 14 years.

The sentencing was canceled and a bench warrant for his arrest issued under seal on Tuesday, according to court records. The U.S. attorney’s office for Washington D.C. encouraged the public to share any information about his whereabouts.

Braun, Michael

A wanted poster issued for Worrell said he is being sought for violating conditions of release pending sentencing on federal charges.

WGCU reached out to Trish Priller of Naples, who was appointed Worrell's guardian by the court and is described as his significant other, and to several attorneys representing him. None responded to queries.

The FBI said any tips can be called in to the FBI Tampa Field Office, 813-253-1000, or submitted to: tips.fbi.gov.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.