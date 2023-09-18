Scam phone callers play off subpoenas in local court cases

A scam targeting people being subpoenaed for court cases and demanding money to stave off an arrest is spreading around Southwest Florida.

The State Attorney's Office of the 20th Judicial Circuit in Fort Myers issued an alert Monday for public to watch for the scam.

These scammers are reading public record files of cases and calling those being subpoenaed.

They are using information in the cases to make it look like they are affiliated with the courts and criminal justice system. They then demand those they target meet them at a location with cash, or else be arrested.

The State Attorney's Office said that anyone subpoenaed for a case will never be asked to meet and provide money, under threat of arrest.

Anyone contacted by the State Attorney's Office is provided complete contact information so they may easily verify who they are interacting with.

The scam is an offshoot of another Florida residents have been targeted by via a phone calls threatening arrest for failing to comply with federal jury service.

In this fake threat, the scammer tells the victim that he or she can avoid arrest or other negative consequences by making a payment, which may include purchasing a pre-paid gift card and then giving the card number to the scammer.

