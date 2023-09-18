Service set for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s father

A prayer service will be held Thursday in Naples for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s father, Alfonse A. Cinotti, who died Friday at age 100.

File / WGCU Alfonse A. Cinotti

Cinotti was a physician for more than 60 years, serving as director of ophthalmology programs at three large New Jersey hospitals and as chairman of the Department of Ophthalmology at the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, according to an obituary posted on the website of Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Garden.

Cinotti, then 98, was in the Senate chamber in 2021 when Passidomo, R-Naples, was formally designated to become Senate president.

“Dad is the most vibrant, creative person I know,” Passidomo said at the time. “He taught me that the keys to success are working hard and giving back to our community. Both he and my mom, after whom I was named, taught me at an early age that the most important assets I would ever have are my reputation and my integrity … and that I must always keep my sense of humor. Those are the principles I live by and will continue to honor during my Senate presidency.”

Cinotti, who died at his Naples home, is survived by five children, 10 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and two sisters, according to the obituary.

The prayer service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday at Hodges Funeral Home at Naples Memorial Garden. A funeral Mass will be held later in New Jersey.