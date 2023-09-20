© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Gleason Parkway water main shutdown scheduled Sept. 26

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published September 20, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT
City of Cape Coral
/
WGCU
Area to be affected by Tuesday's (Sept. 26) Gleason Parkway water main shutdown.

A scheduled water main shutdown near Gleason Parkway will be effective at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

The above map shows a large orange-shaded area where residents will be affected by the shutdown. Water at Koza Saladino Park will also be affected. Residents will be notified via phone, email, text message, and door tags.

Once water is restored, residents should boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the boil-water advisory has been lifted. This applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsWaterboil water alertCape Coral
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff