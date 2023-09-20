Gleason Parkway water main shutdown scheduled Sept. 26

A scheduled water main shutdown near Gleason Parkway will be effective at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, September 26.

The above map shows a large orange-shaded area where residents will be affected by the shutdown. Water at Koza Saladino Park will also be affected. Residents will be notified via phone, email, text message, and door tags.

Once water is restored, residents should boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the boil-water advisory has been lifted. This applies to water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.

