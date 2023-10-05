Collier elections office mailing Notice of Election for 2024 Presidential Preference Primary

The Collier County Supervisor of Elections office will begin mailing a Notice of Election to all active registered voters for the 2024 Presidential Preference Primary Election.

This mailing includes important information regarding election dates and deadlines, early voting locations and how to request a Vote-by-Mail ballot.

Voters who wish to vote by mail must renew their ballot request each year. The Notice of Election displays a QR code which allows voters to request their ballot online, or voters can call in their request at (239) 252-VOTE (8683).

Voters must provide one of the following identifying pieces of information in order to request their Vote-by-Mail ballot: Florida driver license number, Florida identification number assigned by the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or the last four digits of their social security number.

For more information about the upcoming elections or to review your voter registration status, please visit the Collier County Supervisor of Elections’ website: www.CollierVotes.gov. Voters can now also sign up to receive election-related text messages by texting COLLIERVOTES to 91896.

