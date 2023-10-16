Lee Community Development eConnect permitting portal to be temporarily offline for upgrades

The eConnect permit portal for Lee County Department of Community Development, Department of Transportation, Natural Resources, and the Utilities Department, will be offline from 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, until 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 23, for technical upgrades.

The services impacted during the outage period will include filing new submittals, downloading permits and plans, uploading documents and plans, making payments, viewing record details and status, and scheduling inspections.

The DCD phone lines and offices will be closed on Friday, Oct. 20, and the VoicePermits Interactive Voice Response system will also be offline during the weekend update. Contractors who plan to schedule inspections for Monday, Oct. 23, should do so before the system is taken offline at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 19.

The updated eConnect portal will enhance business operations to allow for an easier user experience, including online payments. The current portal’s web address (https://accelaaca.leegov.com/aca) will be updated to https://aca.leegov.com as part of the upgrade.

Additionally, users may notice a refreshed look to the eConnect portal but functionality will remain the same.

If the dates for the technological upgrade are delayed, the county will communicate directly with contractors and other stakeholders and will provide media an update.

Questions can be directed to econnect@leegov.com.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.