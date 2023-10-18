© 2023 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boil water order lifted for Legacy Gateway neighborhoods

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published October 18, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it
City of Cape Coral
Cape Coral officials rescinded a mandatory boil water advisory due to E. coli found in the public drinking water system 18 hours after they imposed it

A boil water advisory put in place Oct. 15 following a 16-inch water main break in the area of Legacy Gateway has been lifted.

Th city advised it was no longer nescessary for residents to boil water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

Tags
Government & Politics WGCU Newsboil water alert
WGCU Staff
See stories by WGCU Staff