Boil water order lifted for Legacy Gateway neighborhoods

A boil water advisory put in place Oct. 15 following a 16-inch water main break in the area of Legacy Gateway has been lifted.

Th city advised it was no longer nescessary for residents to boil water consumed for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

