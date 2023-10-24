© 2023 WGCU News
Third speaker of the House nominee Tom Emmer drops out

By Claudia Grisales
Published October 24, 2023 at 9:18 PM EDT
FILE—House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., center, is flanked by Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the temporary leader of the House of Representatives, left, and Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, right, as lawmakers convene to hold a third ballot to elect a speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. Emmer later on Tuesday withdrew his name as a candidate. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE—House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., center, is flanked by Rep. Patrick McHenry, R-N.C., the temporary leader of the House of Representatives, left, and Rep. David Joyce, R-Ohio, right, as lawmakers convene to hold a third ballot to elect a speaker of the House, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023.

House Republicans voted Tuesday to nominate a third speaker candidate in as many weeks. About two dozen members voted against House Republican Whip Tom Emmer.
Claudia Grisales
Claudia Grisales is a congressional reporter assigned to NPR's Washington Desk.
