No trick, no treat: 500K+ Lee County property tax bills mailed

The 562,000 tax bills being mailed to property and business owners in Lee County today are not meant to be scary — despite the Halloween season — they are simply a reality of life.

The bills reflect the value of the property as of January 1, 2023, when Florida law required them to be assessed.

For those who signed up to receive their bill via email, those will be sent on November 1.

Tax payments are due by March 31, 2024, but discounts are given if paid early. Taxes paid in November receive a 4% discount, in December a 3% discount, in January a 2% discount and in February a 1% discount.

“This year’s tax collections are expected to be more than $2.2 billion before discount,” Noelle Branning, Lee County Tax Collector, said. “All dollars collected by our office are turned around and distributed to the Levying Authorities in Lee County to pay for services including fire rescue and law enforcement, and infrastructure such as schools, roads, parks, and utilities.”

This year’s tax bill has been redesigned to make it easier to read. In addition, resources have been created to help property owners better understand how Florida’s property tax system works, how to read a tax notice and most importantly, who to call with questions about a tax bill.

“It is our mission to deliver 5-star service to our customers,” explains Branning. “These new resources will help property owners find the answers they need quickly and pay their bills with efficiency.”

Tax bills can be paid online at LeeTC.com, via mail, or in person at one of our six locations.

Property owners whose property taxes are paid through an escrow account should contact their mortgage company for information about the company’s plan for remitting escrowed property tax payments.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.