Collier clerk Kinzel serving as Fraud Week Ambassador

Collier County Clerk Crystal K. Kinzel will serve as one of the Fraud Week Ambassadors for this year’s International Fraud Awareness Week.

Kinzel is a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Law Enforcement and Government Alliance Program. The ACFE observance runs through Nov. 18.

ACFE is the world’s largest anti-fraud organization and premier provider on anti-fraud training and education sponsors this annual effort to encourage community education and initiatives to raise awareness of fraud.

“With increasing use of technology and artificial intelligence, it is even more important for us to stay on top of new threats to protect our community. We are proud to work closely with the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the State Attorney’s Office, and Collier County Staff to protect our residents and taxpayers from fraud and abuse,” Kinzel said.

Organizations and individuals lose trillions of dollars every year to various forms of fraud, primarily because they may not be educated on the tactics associated with fraud, or they don’t set the necessary measures in place to protect themselves against scams.

With a belief that education is the most important way that our community can prevent fraud, the Clerk’s office has an extensive outreach program, providing guest speakers, educational newsletters, and a complimentary Risk Alert notification system that helps property owners monitor their records.

In conjunction with the ACFE, the Clerk’s office issued a primer on occupational fraud, entitled “How to be a Fraud Fighter.”

For more information about increasing awareness and reducing the risk of fraud during International Fraud Awareness Week, explore resources offered by the Collier County Office of Inspector General at CollierClerk.com/inspector, general or visit FraudWeek.com.

