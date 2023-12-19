Over $200M awarded for projects to restore state water resources

Four Southwest Florida communities were part of more than two dozen statewide projects totalling $210 million that will help reduce harmful nutrients in state waterways were awarded Tuesday.

Projects in the 27 communities awarded include septic-to-sewer projects, wastewater treatment upgrades, stormwater projects, wastewater improvement projects and a regional agricultural project.

The communities awarded, the amounts and the projhects included:



The City of Arcadia, Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant Construction Project - Phase I, $19,868,000

City of Bonita Springs, Lakes of Sans Souci Septic-to-Sewer Project, $487,500

City of Bonita Springs, Sun Village Septic-to-Sewer Project, $424,250

City of Cape Coral, North 1 Utilities Extension Septic-to-Sewer Project, $25,000,000

City of LaBelle Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facility Construction Project, $4,000,000

The grants assist communities across the state with funding projects to improve and restore impaired waterbodies. The selected projects will reduce total nitrogen loading by more than 1 million cumulative pounds per year, which will help to reduce harmful algal blooms.

On Dec. 5, Governor DeSantis announced his Focus on Florida’s Future budget proposal for Fiscal Year 2024-25, continuing the administration’s legacy of environmental protection. $1.1 billion is included to implement important projects that protect Florida’s water resources, including $135 million for the Water Quality Improvement Grant Program.

Since the former Wastewater Grant Program’s creation in 2020, the Department of Environmental Protection has awarded nearly $763 million for 135 projects to protect Florida’s water resources.

Following the 2023 Legislative Session, Governor DeSantis signed House Bill 1379 which expanded the program to now include additional types of eligible projects —0 including upgrades and repairs to wastewater and stormwater infrastructure, septic-to-sewer conversions and projects to address agricultural nonpoint sources -- as well as additional areas of the state that are now eligible for this program.

