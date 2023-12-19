Southwest Florida ranch part of acreage protected in rural program

A 2,000-plus-acre Southwest Florida ranch has been added to a state program designed to protect rural land.

Florida agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson announced the addition of the Syfrett Ranch property in Highlands and Glades counties on Monday through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

With the approval, approximately 2,101 acres of working agricultural lands will be preserved through a cost-effective rural land protection easement totaling $8,195,000. Rural land protection easements prevent future development of the land and allow agriculture operations to continue to contribute to Florida’s economy and the production of food, timber, and other resources vital to the prosperity of Florida.

“Today’s approval to partner with Syfrett Ranch to preserve over 2,000 acres of productive ranchlands through the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program is a triple win for the state,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “These rural land protection easements strengthen our food security though the protection of prime agricultural land, keep the protected property on the local tax rolls, and require every property owner to maintain the land and its natural resources according to state standards.”

Once finalized, this project represents the 70th Rural and Family Lands Protection Program easement, with nearly 100,000 acres preserved through the program.

Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services / WGCU The Syfrett Ranch, a cow-calf operation in Highlands County and Glades County consisting of approximately 2,101 acres along the C-41A canal, has been added to the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The Syfrett Ranch is a cow-calf operation in Highlands County and Glades County. The easement consists of approximately 2,101 acres along the C-41A canal, and is part of the Lake Okeechobee Watershed. The project site is enrolled in the FDACS' Best Management Practices program and is located within the Florida Wildlife Corridor.

Established in 2001 with the passage of the Rural and Family Lands Protection Act, the program recognizes that working agricultural lands are essential to Florida's economic future. Agricultural lands are being increasingly threatened by urban development. To counter this trend, the Rural and Family Lands Protection Program partners with farmers and ranchers to ensure sustainable production practices while protecting natural resources.

A story map of all completed Rural and Family Lands Protection Program projects can be viewed here: FDACS.gov/RFLPPMap.

