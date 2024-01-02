Councilmember Dr. Scott Crater resigns from Sanibel City Council

File / WGCU Dr. Scott Crater

Sanibel City Councilmember Dr. Scott Crater has resigned his Sanibel City Council seat, citing a new the Florida Financial Disclosure Statement form that he said would negatively impact his business, partners and family.

Crater's resignation was effective as of December 28. The local dermatologist was elected to serve a four-year term on the Sanibel City Council March 2, 2021.

In an email to Mayor Richard Johnson as well as other councilmembers and city administrators, Crater said he resigned due to the new requirement for Florida’s Mayors and City Councilmembers to complete the Florida Financial Disclosure Statement known as “Form 6” beginning in 2024.

Crater's resignation letter said: "To my fellow city council members, City Manager Souza, and City Attorney Agnew: I have agonized over this decision for the past two weeks, but I have decided to resign from council over the required Form 6. Effective immediately.

I will call each of you after the new year and explain the adverse effects form 6 would have on my business, my business partners, and my family.

Being on the council with you all has been one of the most interesting and satisfying experiences of my life, and it has been my honor and privilege to serve with you.

I hate not being able finish something that I have started, and I am very sad to resign before my term is up.

Thank you for your understanding,

Scott"

There have been other area resignations since the new requirement was put in place.

Naples Vice Mayor Mike McCabe announced his resignation in December, followed by Naples City councilwoman Beth Petrunoff, both due to the new disclosure forms. Petrunoff has since changed her mind and will stay in office.

Others across the state have resigned over the new form as well, including:



Four of five council members in the town of McIntosh near Ocala

Mayor Steven Shwing and Commissioner Joyce Shwing, a husband and wife, from the Levy County village of Inglis

Two Daytona Beach Shores city commissioners

Three commissioners from Eagle Lake, a Polk County community

Four out of the five council members from St. Pete Beach.

During the 2023 Florida Legislative Session Senate Bill 774, titled "Ethics Requirements for Public Officials," was passed by the Legislature and signed into law by Governor Ron DeSantis on May 11. Rep. Spencer Roach, North Fort Myers Republican, was sponsor of the house version of the bill.

The Bill amended several sections of Florida State Statutes including Section 112.3144, which specifies who, under Florida law, must file “Form 6”, full and public disclosure of financial interest’s statement. The Senate Bill Analysis and Fiscal Impact Statement provides the following information (selection) concerning Senate Bill 774:

The bill provides the following regarding Form 1 and Form 6 filers:

Requires, beginning January 1, 2024, certain local officers, mayors, and elected members of the governing body of a municipality to annually file a Form 6 full and public disclosure of financial interest’s statement with the Commission on Ethics through the Commission’s electronic filing system.

Exempts local officers required to file a Form 6 from the present requirement to file a Form 1.

Prior to amendments specified by Senate Bill 774, councilmembers were required to file a “Form 1”, which is a less detailed disclosure of financial interests.

The “Form 6” requires filers to report their net worth, assets, and liabilities. The filer must identify and report the specific value of each asset which exceeds $1,000 in value and provide the name and address of any creditor for each liability which exceeds $1,000 and must submit a statement of the value of the reporting person’s net worth as of December 31 of the preceding year or a more current date.

“Dr. Scott Crater has served the citizens of Sanibel with honor and distinction during his time on the City Council. His leadership and collegiality displayed, especially in the days and months following Hurricane Ian was vital to Sanibel’s response and recovery efforts,” Johnson said. “I know this was a difficult decision for Scott, and his presence will surely be missed on the City Council.”

The Sanibel City Council will discuss the process to appoint someone to temporarily fill the City Council seat vacated by Dr. Crater at the January 16, 2024, City Council meeting. The City Council will also discuss holding a required Special Election to permanently fill this vacancy.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.