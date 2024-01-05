Flooding input sought for Charlotte Watershed Master Plan

File / WGCU Flood zone map Charlotte County

Charlotte County is looking for residents’ input on any impacts from flooding they may have experienced.

Charlotte County was awarded a grant by FEMA to develop a Watershed Master Plan. As part of this effort, we are asking residents provide input via an online survey: tinyurl.com/floodinput.

The survey closes at 5 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2024. All submissions are anonymous and the information will only be used for internal planning purposes.

The plan will identify recommendations for potential changes to stormwater management regulations, areas to improve upon the existing stormwater system infrastructure, recommendations for new structural and non-structural practices, and procedures to protect and acquire sensitive natural areas and flood-prone properties.

Survey questions include:

Has the road in front of your property ever flooded, such that standing water was present across the entirety of the road for any period of time?



Has your building, home or property ever been flooded?

Florida Atlantic University (FAU) was contracted to develop the plan.

For more information contact Donna Bailey, CFM, Floodplain Coordinator at 941-623-1080.

