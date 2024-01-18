Fight for Alva to stay rural is on; Neal Communities-1, residents-0

Residents of North Olga and Alva are promising to not surrender after losing the first of what will be many battles to try to keep the last bastion of agricultural land in northeastern Lee County rural.

At issue are the residents north of the Caloosahatchee — most who come from families that have lived and worked this agricultural land for generations — and one of Florida’s biggest developers, Patrick Neal.

Neal is behind some 21,000 homes in 16 Neal Communities developments from Bradenton to Naples, according to it's website. The bulk of the properties are in the Sarasota-Bradenton area.

Water and sewer extension granted, Lee County commissioners voted 5-0

Neal, a former state senator and state representative, had set his sights on 788 acres of land in the North Olga/Alva area. He’s already purchased some 350 acres nearby.

The area is designated rural, meaning there is no expectation of urban services like pubic water and sewer. Most homes sit on multiple acres of land. The bare minimum is supposed to be one home per acre.

Neal has different plans in his tentative purchase of the 788 acres from three different families. He’d like to cluster the 1,099 homes on about 40 percent of the land and return the agricultural cattle-grazing land back to its native vegetative state.

But first, he needs the assurance that there will be public water and sewer services at the proposed development.

To get public utilities there, lines will need to be submerged under the Caloosahatchee. Otherwise Neal said he would divvy up the 788 acres into plots and put in 788 different septic systems and wells.

The plan with public utilities and more homes, he claims, was a win for the environment.

Not everyone bought it.

“He's going to push city water, city sewer down our throats. Because he knows once he gets that in there and changes the zoning …. and puts in 1,100 homes -- and there you go -- now all of a sudden we have a cluster community with city water and city sewer in Alva. And these things are going pop up everywhere,” said Keith Durling. “We all know what's going to happen. And we all know that does not fit the rural environment. It's very clear. So why is he doing this? He's doing it for money. Don't listen to this environmental B.S. It's all about money. Everything else if he could build 2,000 homes there by God, he would do it.”

Durling was one of some 60 mostly Alva and Olga residents to address the Lee County Board of County Commissioners Wednesday. All but three spoke against giving the nod to future public water and sewer services.

In the end and with little discussion from the board, the vote was 5 to 0 in favor of Neal. The state must sign off on the proposal.

Jessica Alger and her daughter Madison, 8, walks past Pat Neal on their way to the podium. Lee County Commissioners voted in favor of bringing water and sewer to the Alva area5-0. Over 3 hours of public comment were given, mostly Alva residents asking the Commissioners to vote down the water and sewer plan. The Alva area has always been deemed some of Lee County's last rural land. Neal Communities wants to build on 788 acres of land. The proposed development will bring 1,099 homes to the area. Wednesday’s battle was just the first as the entire project will eventually need the blessing of the board because Neal will need zoning changes to built that many homes on the land.

“I think it's shameful there's a lot of bad perception of the Board of County Commissioners right now,” said Suzie Allen. “Our community is really dug in and we will continue to fight but I think the most important thing to do is we have to replace the board of commissioners.”

