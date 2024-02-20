Public hearings scheduled in Lee County for HUD housing programs

Lee County will host a series of public hearings in accordance with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regulations governing Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), Emergency Solutions Grant, and HOME programs.

The county stressed that the meetings are part of the county’s annual allocation of HUD funding and are not related to disaster recovery.

Residents are invited to provide opinions and offer suggestions on how to solve community issues such as homelessness, affordable housing, housing discrimination, poverty and more.

Comments will be taken related to the development of the 2024 Annual Action Plan, the Five-Year Consolidated Plan for HUD Fiscal Years 2024-2028, the Equity Plan, and the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) Strategic Plan 2024-2026.

The public meetings will be held:



10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 27, in-person, Lee County Human & Veteran Services 2440 Thompson St., Fort Myers 33901

Online: Microsoft Teams meeting, join on computer, mobile app or room device Meeting ID: 239 748 777 043 Passcode: 8aNYNH Or call in (audio only) +1 321-414-2159,,775820637# Phone Conference ID: 775 820 637#

+1 321-414-2159,,775820637# 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 28, Cape Coral Library, 921 SW 39th Terrace, Cape Coral, 33914

6 p.m. Monday, March 4 East County Regional Library, 881 Gunnery Road, N. Lehigh Acres, 33971

Persons needing translation services should contact Carla Platter at (239) 533-7940, by email at cplatter@leegov.com, or in person at Lee County Human and Veteran Services, 2440 Thompson Street, Fort Myers, Florida 33901. Requests should be made 48 hours in advance.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Lee County will not discriminate against qualified individuals with disabilities in its services, programs, or activities. To request an auxiliary aid or service for effective communication or a reasonable modification to participate, contact Joan LaGuardia, 239-533-2314, ADArequests@leegov.com or Florida Relay Service 711. Accommodation will be provided at no cost to the requestor. Requests should be made at least five business days in advance.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.