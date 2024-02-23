© 2024 WGCU News
New Fort Myers Beach Town Hall trailers opening Monday, March 4

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published February 23, 2024 at 4:44 PM EST
Fort Myers Beach
/
Special to WGCU
New trailers for Fort Myers Beach Town Hall will open at 7:30 a.m. March 4 at 2731 Oak St.

New trailers for the Fort Myers Beach Town Hall will open Monday, March 4 at 7:30 a.m.

The old trailers at 2545 Estero Boulevard will be closed at 5:30 p.m. and then no longer be in use.

The new Town Hall trailers will be located at 2731 Oak Street and the March 4 Town Council meeting will be held there.

