New Fort Myers Beach Town Hall trailers opening Monday, March 4

New trailers for the Fort Myers Beach Town Hall will open Monday, March 4 at 7:30 a.m.

The old trailers at 2545 Estero Boulevard will be closed at 5:30 p.m. and then no longer be in use.

The new Town Hall trailers will be located at 2731 Oak Street and the March 4 Town Council meeting will be held there.

