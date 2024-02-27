Single-member vs. at-large voting districts won't come before Collier voters in the foreseeable future.

There’s a saying that if it's not broken, then don’t fix it. And that's exactly what a majority of the Collier County Commissioners decided when a proposal to study various forms of governance was floated.

In the end it sunk.

It’s an issue that many counties across the state have grappled with: Should voters only be allowed to cast votes for candidates who live in their district — as is done in single-member voting districts, or should the decision on who wins a particular county district seat be elected by the public at-large, as the name implies.

And which form of governance — single-member or at-large -- is better depends on who you ask as the pros and cons tend to overlap.

According to the ACE Electoral Knowledge Network, the world’s largest online community and repository of electoral knowledge, women tend to stand a better shot of winning a seat if its an at-large race.

ACE cites specifically, that in the United States, Blacks and Hispanics are more likely to be elected in singe-member district than by the public-at-large. The same thing can be said for a Democrat running for office, should a particular district lean democratic and the county allow only single-member districts.

Many believe the relationship between the representative and the voters as well as accountability gets diluted under an at-large governance system. But again, many in favor of at-large districts it will make the same statement about diluted relationships when it comes to single-member districts.

Collier voters won’t have to grapple with such things in the foreseeable future as the idea to have a study on the subject and possibly bring it to the voters in the form of a referendum failed.

Collier County is one of 20 Florida counties that has single-member districts. Other Southwest Florida counties — Hendry and Sarasota — are also single-member districts.

Lee, Charlotte, Desoto and Glade have at-large forms of governance. There are twice as many at-large counties as single-member district counties.

And a smattering of counties, like nearby Manatee, have a governance system where there are single member districts and a few seats where the public at large may cast votes for these particular seats.

Burt Saunders floated the idea to have a study done on the pros and cons and then bring the matter to the voters — should it get past a majority of the Collier Commissioners first.

When he first ran for office in 1986, Collier was under an at-large form of governance. That changed two years later by a voter referendum.

“I believe history got it right in 1988,” said Commissioner Dan Kowal.

Kowal and others said art-large races cost considerably more money. Sometimes more money, especially from special interest groups, isn’t such a great thing.

Saunders said money doesn’t always buy elections.

Back in the 80s he had a campaign war chest of $9,000, while his opponent had $100,000. Saunders won 64 percent of the at-large vote. “Money isn’t the only issue that determines an election, we all know that. Hard work, getting out to meeting the voters, having a good story to tell, being a good candidate and having a good history, that’s what wins elections.”

While any discussion in Collier is moot for now, there are sure to be many conversations about governance in Lee County. Rep. Adam Botana is among others like Property Appraiser Matt Caldwell who are very vocal in their support of single-member districts.

Botana said that once the state legislative session ends in a few weeks he’ll be working to have multiple public forums across Lee County on the matter. And just like what did not happened in Collier, the matter will have to pass muster of a majority of Lee’s Board of County Commissioners before it can be brought to the voters.

