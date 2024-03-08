Lee County Port Authority names Robert Taylor new chief of police

Robert Taylor has been promoted to Chief of the Lee County Port Authority Airport Police Department.

Braun, Michael

As chief, Taylor is responsible for public safety and security at Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW) and Page Field (FMY) in Fort Myers, including the enforcement of laws and security regulations; traffic operations; airport security compliance and support; and the overall leadership and administration of airport law enforcement functions.

Taylor served as the acting chief of the LCPA Police Department for the last year, and prior to that, in 2021, he was promoted to deputy chief.

He joined LCPA in 2007 and served in several roles including firearms instructor, training coordinator, field training officer and as a member of the Hazardous Device (bomb) Squad for more than 10 years.

Taylor started his career in law enforcement training police dogs. After becoming a certified law enforcement officer, he served as a reserve officer with the Punta Gorda Police Department.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in public safety administration from Barry University in Miami, Florida. He was named Officer of the Year from LCPA in 2010 and Officer of the Quarter from the Punta Gorda Police Department.

