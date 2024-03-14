Precautionary boil notice lifted for South Fort Myers neighborhood

Lee County Utilities has rescinded a precautionary Boil Water Notice to 475 residences in south Fort Myers on Overlook Drive and its adjacent side streets.

Bacterial testing has shown the drinking water is safe and residents may now resume usual use of their water without the need to boil it.

The precautionary notice had been in place since Tuesday, March 12. Utility service was interrupted due to an emergency repair of a fire hydrant and broken valve.

