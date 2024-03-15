Jimmy 'O' Patronis: Find Your Lost 'pot O gold' this St. Patrick’s Day

With St. Patrick’s Day being celebrated Sunday, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy "O" Patronis has opened the vault and is looking for Floridians with St. Patrick’s Day-themed names and there's truly a pot of gold for some at the end of this financial rainbow.

A bit of cavorting through Florida’s Unclaimed Property database could help someone, Irish or not, glom on to a wee bit of the more than $28 million in unclaimed property.

Patronis' office has created a list of St. Patrick’s Day-themed names and Floridians with names including words like Green, Lucky, Gold and more could find a tidy sum in that database.

If any of the words are in a person's surname or business name, they are encouraged to search for unclaimed property at FLTreasureHunt.gov.

The funds at stake are what is called unclaimed property and are financial assets that are unknown or lost, or have been left inactive, unclaimed or abandoned by the owner.

The most common types of unclaimed property are dormant bank accounts, unclaimed insurance proceeds, stocks, dividends, uncashed checks, deposits, credit balances and refunds. Unclaimed property also includes contents from abandoned safe deposit boxes in financial institutions.

Unclaimed property assets are held by business or government entities (holders) for a set period of time, usually five years. If the holder is unable to locate, re-establish contact with the owner and return the asset, it is reported and remitted to the Florida Department of Financial Services, Division of Unclaimed Property.

To search for unclaimed property or to claim an account, go online to FLTreasureHunt.gov.

Since 2017 more than $2.3 billion has been returned to Floridians in unclaimed property.

Affix a shamrock to your lapel and dive right in the following St. Patrick’s-themed names and dollar amounts available per name:



Green

• 104,590 Accounts• $12.9 Million Available



Gold

• 61,571 Accounts• $9.3 Million Available

Patrick

• 17,530 Accounts• $1.7 Million Available



Saint

• 20,251 Accounts• $1.5 Million Available

Luck

• 7,247 Accounts• $1 Million Available

Ireland

• 1,854 Accounts• $411,571 Available

Emerald

• 1,684 Accounts• $372,849 Available

Leaf

• 1,660 Accounts• $208,554 Available

Rainbow

• 1,178 Accounts• $173,618 Available

Irish

• 922 Accounts• $134,427K Available

Clover

• 607 Accounts• $69,406 Available

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.