Collier Court Judge Brown named to Twentieth Judicial Circuit

A Collier County Court judge has been appointed to serve on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court, one of seven judicial appointments made Tuesday by Governor Ron DeSantis.

The other judicial appointments were Broward County Court, the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court, two to the Hillsborough County Court, and one to the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court.

Collier County Court Judge Christopher H. Brown of Naples will serve as a judge on the Twentieth Judicial Circuit Court, filling the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Hayes.

Brown has served as a county court judge since 2023. Previously, he was a Partner at Brown, Suarez, Rios & Weinberg, P.A. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and his juris doctor from the University of Florida.

The others appointed included:

Christopher Wigand, of Plantation, to serve as Judge on the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court



Michele Ricca, of Weston, to serve as Judge on the Broward County Court



J. Logan Murphy, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit Court



Christopher E. Brown, of Apollo Beach, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court



Matthew Felix, of Tampa, to serve as Judge on the Hillsborough County Court



David Wainer, of Ponte Vedra Beach, to serve as Judge on the Seventh Judicial Circuit Court



