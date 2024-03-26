Overdue traffic ticket? Suspended drivers license? Operation Green Light will give you some grace

Anyone with a suspended license or overdue traffic tickets may be eligible to get back on the road through the Lee County Clerk’s annual Operation Green Light.

During weekdays 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. from April 8-19, those with cases in collections will be allowed to pay their court fees and fines without getting charged the 25 percent collection surcharge. Additionally, Operation Green Light offers special payment plans that are only available during the event.

Operation Green Light will take place at the Lee Clerk’s office at the downtown Fort Myers Justice Center or the Cape Coral Branch. Customers can also call 239-533-5000 or save time by scheduling an appointment at www.leeclerk.org/appointment.

Since 2020, Operation Green Light has saved customers around $2.5 million in collection fees, and more than 3,000 people became eligible to get their licenses back.

Last year’s event resulted in:



122 licenses reinstated

594 licenses made eligible for reinstatement

1,339 cases paid in-full

“I want to encourage anyone who has a suspended license, overdue traffic ticket or court case in collections to come to the Lee County Clerk’s office and take advantage of Operation Green Light during April 8-19,” Kevin Karnes, Lee County Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, said. “We are proud to host this annual event, which is the perfect opportunity for citizens to save money and get back behind the wheel.”

Traffic tickets have to be paid in full. However, customers may enter into a monthly payment plan for criminal court fees. Cash, credit card, check and/or money order will be accepted, and, in addition to payment plans, community service opportunities are also an option for certain qualifying fines.

Additional fees to the Tax Collector are required to reinstate a driver license. For questions about driver license reinstatements, visit the Tax Collector’s website at www.leetc.com.

For more information about the Clerk’s Operation Green Light, visit www.leeclerk.org/ogl.

