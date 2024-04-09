Services set for John Passidomo, husband of Fl. senate president

Services have been scheduled April 26 and April 27 for Senate President Kathleen Passidomo’s husband, John, who died last week from injuries suffered in a fall.

A celebration of life will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 26 at Baker Park in Naples, according to a memorandum posted Tuesday on the Senate website.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. April 27 at Saint Ann Catholic Church in Naples.

John Passidomo, 72, fell April 1 while hiking with his wife in Utah and suffered massive head trauma and other injuries.

He died two days later.

“The president and her family are very grateful for the outpouring of love and support following the sudden and unexpected loss of Mr. Passidomo,” said the memo Tuesday from Senate President Pro Tempore Dennis Baxley, R-Eustis.

