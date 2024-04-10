Temporary closure of Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve boardwalk has been postponed

The boardwalk at Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve and a previously announced temporary closure for maintenance postponed.

The Interpretive Center and nature store, and Rock and Stroll Garden, are not affected by the change and also remain open to visitors, and the Interpretive Center and nature store are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Rock and Stroll Garden is open dawn to dusk daily and features picnic tables and native plants to attract birds and butterflies.

County officials said further information will be provided when the maintenance work is rescheduled.

For more information about Lee County Parks and Recreation locations, amenities and special events, visit www.leeparks.org, call 239-533-7275, email leeparks@leegov.com or visit leeparksandrecreation on Facebook and Instagram.

The park is at 7751 Penzance Blvd., off Six Mile Cypress between Daniels Parkway and Colonial Boulevard.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.