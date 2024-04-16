Design contracts awarded for the Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier and Lynn Hall Memorial Park

Lee County / File Fort Myers Beach fishing pier, before Ian.

Design contracts have been awarded for two popular Fort Myers Beach sites that were destroyed by Hurricane Ian in September 2022.

At the Lee Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, the board voted to award contracts for the Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier and nearby Lynn Hall Memorial Park, both just off the Times Square area.

Each contract was negotiated through a competitive process and each will be funded through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.

Commissioner Ray Sandelli, District 3, said he appreciates how engaged the community has been in the restoration of these properties and the thoughtful input that has been provided.

“I believe the co-operative approach with the community, the Town leadership, and the County will lead us to yet another important step as we work to restore Fort Myers Beach and continue to look forward,” Sandelli said.

Fort Myers Beach Fishing Pier

Stantec Consulting Services, Inc. was awarded a $1.17 million contract to design the replacement of the pier as part of the ongoing recovery program to restore Lee County facilities impacted by the hurricane.

The pier is on the west end of Estero Island, adjacent to Lynn Hall Memorial Park, and is a popular spot for locals, tourists and anglers. The original pier was constructed in 1930 and last underwent renovations in 1990.

This project will design and provide professional services to replace the pier with the perspective of preserving the original pier's historical integrity and authenticity in accordance with all new permitting and regulatory requirements. This project is part of the ongoing recovery program to restore Lee County facilities affected during Hurricane Ian.

It will take about 18 months to complete the design portion of the project. A construction contract will be awarded by the Board after the design work is complete.

Lynn Hall Memorial Park

Lee County / WGCU Lynn Hall Memorial Park

The $579,800 contract to design Lynn Hall Memorial Park, including restrooms, was awarded to DRMP, Inc.

This design contract will include the survey, design, permitting, engineering and construction-related services for the reestablishment of and improvements to Lynn Hall Memorial Park, a county park on Estero Boulevard.

Lynn Hall Memorial Park is a five-acre public park located at the center of Fort Myers Beach, next to Times Square. It was established in the early 1950s. The site consisted of restrooms, four boardwalks, an informational kiosk, two large picnic shelters with grills, public parking, landscaping, lighting and signage. The park was destroyed by Hurricane Ian, and as a result, the boardwalks, restroom and picnic shelter have been demolished. This project will reconstruct the existing park to pre-hurricane conditions while addressing all new permitting requirements and mitigation efforts.

It will take about a year to complete the design, after which a construction contract will be awarded by the board.

