Bob Graham family releases obituary for governor, U.S. senator

Former Florida Governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham will lie in state, attended by military and state law enforcement honor guards, in Florida’s Historic Capitol from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 26.

Following the Historic Capitol ceremony, Governor Graham will be buried in a private, family service.

On Saturday, May 11, at a time to be announced, he will be remembered at a memorial service at the Miami Lakes United Church of Christ in his hometown of Miami Lakes, Florida.

Phil Sandlin/AP / FR117487AP Former Florida governor and U.S. Senator Bob Graham talks about the future of Florida during a conversation with the governors lecture, which included four other former Florida governors in Fl, Friday, Oct. 12, 2012. The lecture was presented by the Florida Law Review. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Monday on Gulf Coast Life

Former Florida governor, US Senator, and member of the Florida House and Senate Bob Graham passed away last week. After retiring from politics in 2005 Graham founded a center to train future political leaders at the University of Florida, called the Bob Graham Center for Public Service. We remember Mr. Graham by listening back to some of the conversations we had with him on this show over the years.



Bob Graham served in the Florida House of Representatives (1966-1970), Florida Senate (1970-1978), as Florida’s 38th Governor (1979-1987) and as a United States Senator (1987-2005).

In his public service roles, he demonstrated extraordinary leadership through initiatives to protect the Florida Everglades and other natural treasures, invest in public education, diversify the Florida economy, and oversee the U.S. intelligence services. He stayed connected to his constituents through more than 400 workdays in jobs held by everyday Floridians.

Following his time in elected office, Governor Graham dedicated himself to the cause of effective citizenship. That dedication led him to establish the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida, which helps students learn the skills of civic engagement, public leadership, and public service.

Wilfredo Lee/AP / AP Former Florida Gov. and Senator, Bob Graham, and his wife Adele attend an event for their daughter, former Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham, Thursday, June 7, 2018, at the Century Pines Jewish Center in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy announced that he would not be running for Governor but instead is endorsing former congressional colleague Graham. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Governor Graham is survived by his wife of 65 years, former First Lady Adele Graham; children Gwen Graham (and husband Steve Hurm); Cissy Graham McCullough (Billy); Suzanne Graham Gibson (Tom); and Kendall Graham; 11 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff “at all local and state buildings, installations, and grounds throughout the state” until sunset on April 26.

On Friday, April 26, Governor Graham’s body will lie in state in the Historic Capitol, the building in which he spent most of his legislative service in the Florida House of Representatives and Florida Senate. Governor Graham will arrive at 11 AM, accompanied by a military honor guard. Members of the public are invited to view his casket until 1 PM. The ceremony will be aired live on The Florida Channel and streamed online at thefloridachannel.org. After Governor Graham lies in state, Graham family members will attend a private burial.

On Saturday, May 11, the Graham family will host a public memorial service at Miami Lakes United Church of Christ in Governor Graham’s hometown of Miami Lakes. The exact time will be announced in the days following the April 26 Historic Capitol event and private burial.

PHIL SANDLIN/AP / FR117487 AP Five former Florida governors met together Friday, Oct. 12, 2012 in Gainesville, Fla. to discuss critical issues impacting Florida for the Florida Law Review's second installment of the Allen L. Poucher Legal Education Series. From left, Reubin Askew, 37th Governor, Bob Martinez, 40th Governor, Bob Graham, 38th Governor, Charlie Crist, 44th Governor, and Buddy MacKay, 42nd Governor. (AP Photo/Phil Sandlin)

Governor Graham’s enduring wish was to prepare future generations for service to Florida, the nation, and the world. In lieu of flowers, and in memory of his remarkable life, Governor Graham’s family asks that donations be made to the Bob Graham Center for Public Service at the University of Florida. Well-wishers can honor Governor Graham by visiting the Bob Graham Center online at https://go.ufl.edu/bobgraham or calling the Center at 352-273-1080 to support its vital work.

Note : Governor Graham’s obituary is also available online at www.bevisfh.com/obituaries

