DeSantis touts free state park entry for Memorial Day weekend

Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Collier County Tuesday to make a special announcement for the Memorial Day weekend.

“I am pleased to be able to be here today to announce, because we want as many people to be able to enjoy this as possible, that for the entire Memorial Day weekend, we are suspending all entry fees for all Florida state parks," the governor said at the Naples Yacht Club in South Naples.

DeSantis said that all entrance fees for Florida's state parks will be waived from May 25 through the 28.

"And we think that that'll make a difference, entice more people to get out and enjoy the great outdoors,” he said.

In highlighting local state parks such as Collier-Seminole and Lovers Key and others, DeSantis touted that Florida’s state parks had 29 million visitors in 2023 and generated an annual economic impact of $3.6 billion. He said those figures come from state support:

“Since 2019, we've invested more than $440 million in our state parks, because we want to ensure that Florida families are able to enjoy them now and in the future," he said. "I have a budget coming up that we're still going through. But I can report that we are going to include the additional $15 million for the state parks in the upcoming budget. So our commitment remains and we're going to continue to do it.”

The governor also highlighted the awards Florida’s state parks have received including four gold medals from the National Parks and Recreation Association, more than any other state.

Appearing with the governor was Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Shawn Hamilton.

"What you're able to see when you visit these state parks is the unique things that we really consider what is part of Florida's history so our wildlife, our aquatic life, our trails, our springs, our rivers," Nuñez said. "Over the last couple of months I've endeavored to visit as many state parks as possible and I've visited close to 20. What I've noticed is that each State Park has something different for everyone. And what I'll tell you is that no two parks are the same. Each one has something unique and different for every age for every interest for every hobby."

Hamilton encouraged state residents to take advantage of the free entry days: "I challenge you to get out this holiday weekend, spend time with your family connecting to the resources honoring our nation's heroes."

From Naples, the governor was off to press conferences in Tampa and Destin later on on Tuesday.



