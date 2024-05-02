Third candidate files for seat being vacated by Rep. Spencer Roach

After Rep. Spencer Roach, R-North Fort Myers, announced last month he will not run again this fall, a third candidate has emerged to try to succeed him in the Florida House.

Fort Myers Republican Steven Anthony Ceracche opened a campaign account this week to run in House District 76, which is made up of DeSoto County and parts of Charlotte and Lee counties, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Also with open accounts for the race are Republican Vanessa Oliver and Democrat James Morris Blue.

In other Florida races, Rep. Fabian Basabe, R-Miami Beach, drew a primary-election challenger this week as he seeks re-election in November. Republican Melinda Almonte opened a campaign account for the race in Miami-Dade County’s House District 106. Also in the race is Democrat Joe Saunders. In another campaign development this week, Democrat Lisa Marie Stortstrom opened an account to run against Rep. Toby Overdorf, R-Palm City, in House District 85, which is made up of parts of Martin and St. Lucie counties.