Fort Myers downtown post office reopens after Ian damage repaired

The Downtown Fort Myers, FL Post Office, at 1350 Monroe St. in downtown Fort Myers has resumed normal postal operations.

The downtown Fort Myers Post Office was impacted by Hurricane Ian in September of 2022 and had temporarily adjusted operations to address repairs to the facility.

The Downtown post office site will be open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Service is not available on the weekend.

