Abusers beware, Collier County will now name you on database aimed to stop animal cruelty

Effective immediately, it is now unlawful in Collier County to sell or pass ownership of an animal to a known animal abuser.

The Collier County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to join forces with Lee County and utilize a database of all animal abusers.

All breeders, pet stores, rescue group – essentially anyone selling a pet, must make all efforts possible to ensure the prospective buyer is not listed on a the dual-county animal abuse registry list.

Similar to a sex offenders’ list, those convicted of animal abuse must now register with the Collier County Sheriff’s Office each year.

The list isn’t just for the convicted, but will also contain people that a civil court judge declared unfit to care for animals.

People convicted on misdemeanor animal crimes is on the list for three years. A felony conviction is 5 years. Any subsequent conviction regardless if it is a felony or a misdemeanor is 10 years.

