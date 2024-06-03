Repairs at Sanibel Island reverse osmosis plant prompt need for irrigation conservation

The Island Water Association on Sanibel has begun replacement of Hurricane Ian damaged infrastructure at the reverse osmosis facility and is asking residents to follow irrigation restrictions.

The construction project will temporarily reduce the water utility’s treatment capacity, and has been timed to coincide with anticipated seasonal rains and off-peak residential water demands.

To assist in reducing water demands, IWA reminds members to irrigate lawns and landscaping in accordance with the City of Sanibel and Lee County’s year-round irrigation restrictions. Those irrigation schedules are as follows:

SFWMD / WGCU

IWA anticipates the treatment plant will return to full capacity in early July. However, continued adherence to local irrigation rules protects SW Florida’s vital freshwater resources and limits peak demand stresses on the potable water system. Check that irrigation systems are programmed to operate no more than two days per week using the permitted schedule for your property.

IWA appreciates your assistance in reducing irrigation stresses on the system during this critical repair project. Questions can be directed to IWA’s Administrative Office at (239)472-1502.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.