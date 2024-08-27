Updated look, new atmosphere come to downtown Bonita Springs

A new location is hoping to emerge as the next big thing among downtown areas in Southwest Florida.

Bonita Springs has completed key steps to revitalize the Old US 41 corridor. But some people wonder: Can this Lee County city's revitalized downtown keep up the progress, after failed attempts over the past 30 years?

Some blighted buildings on Old 41 are gone, replaced by sparkling white new ones. Palm trees dot the landscaped medians, and brick pavers mark intersections.

People can hear live music at the Sugarshack; Stephen Marley, Grammy Award-winning son of reggae legend Bob Marley, performed there a few months ago. And folks enjoy music at the Rooftop at Riverside bar and restaurant.

"They hit a home run and if they continue in this vein, it will be great," Chris Swihura said. "I'm very excited."

Swihura is owner of Mother Load Antiques. She's a 25-year veteran of downtown, and says her business has grown 15 to 20 percent since the area started improving.

Thirty-four-year-old Scott Anderson said he and his wife love the changes in downtown Bonita. They moved here about three years ago.

"For us, it's not been happening fast enough," Anderson said. "We thought it would be quicker when we bought our house. But it's been slower. But we are happy with what we have for sure."

Past redevelopment in downtown Bonita fell victim to changing political will, recessions and hurricanes.

The Old 41 corridor faded into an area that some visitors did not find appealing or safe. Now some believe Bonita has found the right formula for redevelopment, and will follow Naples and Fort Myers as the next downtown success story.

But Gareth Rockliffe, a Southwest Floridian for 25 years, hopes Bonita doesn't become just like Naples.

"Naples is a nice place but it is a rich person's playground," Rockliffe said. "Bonita has the opportunity to have broader appeal, and a funkier appeal. Something other than jewelry and Botox!"

The City of Bonita Springs said Barron Collier Companies hopes to break ground next winter or spring on Imperial Crossing. It will feature shops, restaurants and homes at the site of a torn-down trailer park on the north side of the Imperial River.

Bonita Springs Councilwoman Laura Carr says the city has invested at least $30 million in downtown redevelopment. So, she argues, there's no stopping now.

"I feel joy at what is happening, and wonder," Carr said. "I walk here day and night, I know it is safe. We have a Florida feel to the downtown now. It is sustainable, and it is progress. One thing we can say is that in Bonita, we are about aesthetics 100 percent."

The historic Shangri-La on Old 41 is open again as a hotel and spa. Bonita suddenly is so trendy it even has a boba shop.

"We have young people from here, but also from Fort Myers and Naples," owner Lisa Suneesi said of her brightly decorated shop. "They like the drinks and theme we have in the shop. It's fun."

Rachel Adcock said she has lived in Bonita for seven years, and loves the restaurants and coffee shops that draw customers from young moms and their infants, to people in their 80s.

"I am proud to be here," Adcock said. "The demographics are getting younger and people are drawn to it."

WGCU is your trusted source for local news and information. Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches journalism as an adjunct instructor at FGCU. He can be reached at mwalcher@wgcu.org