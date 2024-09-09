Cape Coral school zones to get cameras for speed enforcement

Drivers in Cape Coral could be on camera, and getting a speeding ticket, in the near future.

The city has OK'd the installation of cameras around school speed zones, and possibly other places, to spot speeders and send them citations.

Cape Coral has about 20 schools. Most have 15-mile-per-hour zones on nearby streets to protect children on school days.

But do drivers obey the signs? Hector Morales is moving to the Cape, and says spotting speeders takes no time at all.

"I think one day is enough in the Cape," Morales said with a chuckle. "There are lots of transplants who bring bad driving habits with them. Yeah, they should have those cameras and enforce speed limits."

Cape Coral is partnering with a company called RedSpeed Florida to install cameras. When they're up and running, the cameras will snap pictures of license plates of speeders. Each could get a $100 ticket in the mail.

Cape crossing guard Alexis Landry says it's past time to crack down on speeders.

'"I think they should be heavily fined," Landry said. "It's so dangerous for the children, and also for us - the crossing guards."

The city would keep some of the fine, but also use $60 of it to pay the camera company. The city would set aside $5 per ticket to help retain school crossing guards.

Cape Coral resident Derek Novak says it's just government looking for more money.

"Have a designated police officer at the zone, to keep a look out and give out tickets," Novak said. "That's what they are there for. You don't need cameras, or to waste our tax-paying dollars on it."

Collier County had traffic enforcement cameras from 2009 until 2013. But Collier found they did not reduce crashes. Instead, they brought complaints from drivers. So Collier got rid of the cameras.

Cape resident Kevin McGrail told council members that protecting school children is paramount.

"But if I get a ticket for 17 miles in a 15 zone, I'm not going to be happy with you guys," McGrail said.

Cape Coral Financial Services Director Mark Mason responded.

"I believe it's not going to be two miles over the posted limit," Mason said. "I think it'll start closer to 10 miles over the posted speed limit."

Cape Coral first has to identify the streets with school zones, and make sure they're clearly marked. RedSpeed says it will take about three months to install the cameras. The company says the Cape would be the seventh city or county in Florida to use their cameras for enforcement.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. Mike Walcher is a reporter at WGCU News, and also teaches journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. He can be reached at: mwalcher@wgcu.org

