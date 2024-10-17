Over $1 billion approved for Internet access in Florida

WASHINGTON – The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has approved Alabama and Florida’s Initial Proposals for the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, a cornerstone of the Biden-Harris Administration’s "Internet for All" initiative.

This approval enables Alabama and Florida to request access to funding and begin implementation of the BEAD program—a major step towards closing the digital divide and meeting the President’s goal of connecting everyone in America with affordable, reliable, high-speed Internet service.

Today’s action allows states to request:

Alabama : Over $1.4 billion

: Over $1.4 billion Florida: Over $1.1 billion

“In the 21st century, a reliable Internet connection is a necessity that enables access to jobs, health care, and education. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Department of Commerce is ensuring everyone in Alabama, Florida, and across the country has access to quality, affordable high-speed Internet,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “Congratulations to the teams in Alabama and Florida. We look forward to working with you to ensure that everyone in the states is connected.”

The BEAD program is a $42.45 billion federal grant program authorized by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. NTIA allocated a portion of these funds to each state to deploy or upgrade Internet networks to ensure that everyone has access to reliable, affordable, high-speed Internet service.

Once deployment goals are met, any remaining funding can be used on high-speed Internet adoption, training, and workforce development efforts, among other eligible uses.

"Today, Alabama and Florida can move their Internet for All efforts from planning to action," said Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Communications and Information and NTIA Administrator Alan Davidson. "I congratulate the state broadband offices for developing strong proposals for how they will connect all of their residents to high-speed Internet service."

“I am pleased to see much needed funding to improve broadband access in underserved communities coming to the state of Alabama,” said Congresswoman Terri Sewell (AL-7). “Thanks to the Biden-Harris administration and National Telecommunications and Information Administration for devoting additional resources through the Alabama Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment Program. These funds are a game changer for our state and will go far in ensuring HBCUs and underserved communities, including Birmingham and the Black Belt, will receive investments into their broadband infrastructure.”

BEAD-eligible entities—the 56 states, territories, and the District of Columbia—are required to submit for NTIA’s approval an Initial Proposal detailing how they plan to spend their BEAD allocation to deliver high-speed Internet access to all unserved and underserved locations within their borders. All states submitted their Initial Proposals by December 27, 2023.

NTIA provides updates on the status of all 56 states and territories’ Initial Proposal here: https://Internetforall.gov/bead-initial-proposal-progress-dashboard.

NTIA will continue to announce approval of Initial Proposals on a rolling basis.

One year from Initial Proposal approval, states must submit a Final Proposal that details, among other things, the outcome of the subgrantee selection process and how the state will ensure universal coverage.