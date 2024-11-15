City of Fort Myers to hold workshop on its master plan

A community workshop about the City of Fort Myers Comprehensive Plan will be held for public comment on Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m.

People are invited to Collaboratory at 2031 Jackson St., Fort Myers, to share input on the future of Fort Myers relating to residential and commercial land use, affordable housing, recreation and open space, infrastructure and more.

The City’s Comprehensive Plan is designed to be a working policy document used by city officials, staff and residents to guide community development decisions and private and business infrastructure investment. Critical components of the Comprehensive Plan direct the community’s long-range vision, manage growth, shape the built environment and promote sustainable development in the city over the next 20 years.

This workshop is the first of multiple meetings for residents to provide input. The Comprehensive Plan was first adopted in 1989 and amended numerous times to support long-term planning in the city.

For more information, go tohttps://www.cityftmyers.com/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1688 or contact Noelle Casagrande at ncasagrande@cityftmyers.com